Maharashtra govt warns of COVID spike after detection of new variant

Maharashtra saw a 17.7 per cent rises in coronavirus cases compared to last week, the state health department on Monday cited the XBB variant, found for the first time in the country, could further spike in cases ahead of the festive and winter season in the country.

A health official department bulletin said the XBB variant reported in the state had a "growth advantage over BA.2.75 and immune evasive property".The BA.2.3.20 and BQ.1 variants have also been detected in the state, a first for the country, it added. Some experts are predicting a rise (in cases) in the coming winter season, especially in festive environs," the bulletin cautioned. The state health department said people must not ignore flu-like symptoms and should get medical advice at the earliest.