Maharashtra Hit-and-Run Accident: Speeding Car Runs Over Pedestrian Twice, Leaves Him Critically Injured (Watch Video)

A speeding car lost control and caused a major accident at Zenda Chowk in Basmat, Hingoli on Sunday night. The incident left a man critically injured and caused extensive damage to a shop and a parked two-wheeler.

The accident occurred around 9:30 p.m. when the driver lost control of the vehicle in the busy area. The car crashed into parked bikes and shops before hitting Syed Ilyas, 35. The vehicle’s wheels ran over him twice, causing serious injuries.

Police from the city station reached the spot after being informed about the incident. The injured man was rushed to the sub-district hospital for immediate treatment. Due to the critical nature of his injuries, he was later shifted to a hospital in Nanded after receiving first aid.

The driver abandoned the car at the scene and fled. Residents expressed anger over the driver's actions, as the injured man was left unattended on the road. Police have seized the vehicle and launched a search operation to trace the driver. Police have confirmed that a case is being registered, and further investigations are ongoing.