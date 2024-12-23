Pune Drunk-Driving Accident: Three Dead, Six Injured After Dumper Truck Runs Over People Sleeping on Footpath in Wagholi (VIDEO)

Pune, Maharashtra (December23, 3034): Three people were killed, and six others were injured after a drunk driver ran over nine individuals sleeping on a footpath in the Wagholi area of Pune. The incident occurred late on midnight 1 a.m., near the Kesanand junction.

According to reports, the victims who died in the accident have been identified as Vaibhavi Ritesh Pawar (1), Vaibhav Ritesh Pawar (2), and Rinesh Nitesh Pawar (30). The injured include Janaki Dinesh Pawar (21), Rinesha Vinod Pawar (18), Roshan Shashadu Bhosale (9), Nagesh Nivrutti Pawar (27), Darshan Sanjay Vairal (18), and Alisha Vinod Pawar (47).

Pune, Maharashtra: A speeding dumper ran over 9 people sleeping on the footpath in Pune's Wagholi area around 12:30 AM. Three people died, and six others were injured. The victims, laborers from Amravati, were admitted to Sassoon Hospital. The dumper driver has been arrested, and… pic.twitter.com/dSlQdOg1eK — IANS (@ians_india) December 23, 2024

The driver of the dumper truck, Gajanan Shankar Totre (26), was arrested following the crash. A medical examination confirmed he was under the influence of alcohol. Totre had arrived in Wagholi from Amaravati for labor work when the accident took place. He was driving a dumper truck from Builtwest Enterprises.

The truck hit a group of 12 family members who were sleeping on the footpath. Some other people were resting in nearby huts. The vehicle ran over nine individuals. Three of them died on the spot. Six others were injured, with some in critical condition.

The incident took place near a police station. Citizens quickly rushed to help the victims. The injured were taken to Inox Hospital for first aid and later transferred to Sassoon Hospital for further treatment. The bodies were sent to Sassoon Hospital for postmortem.

A case of culpable homicide has been registered against Totre. Senior Police Inspector Pandit Rajitwad is leading the investigation.