Maharashtra Holi Guidelines: Government issues guidelines for Holi

With Holi round the corner, citizens are filled with enthusiasm and joy to celebrate the festival of colours without any fear of COVID-19 disease after two years.

Maharashtra government has announced new rules for Holi, despite the reduction in covid cases. These rules have to be followed or else legal action will be taken, the Home Ministry has ordered. Holi should be celebrated within 10 pm and DJs are not allowed. There is a legal ban on DJs. Action will also be taken against those who drink alcohol and engage in lewd acts while celebrating Holi.

Since the covid pandemic has not completely ended, it is important to observe the use of masks and social distancing. Currently, many restrictions have been relaxed due to the reduction in covid cases. Now tomorrow, on the 17th, Holi will be celebrated in Maharashtra. However, on the occasion of this Holi and Rangpanchami, the Home Department has issued new rules.

It has also been suggested that loudspeakers should not be used loudly as there are currently 10th and 12th standard examinations in the state. Action will be taken if loud speaker is installed.



Check out the guidelines below:

Holi should be celebrated within 10 pm

It is compulsory to do Holika Dahan Holi before 10 pm

Ban on DJs, legal ban on DJs

Action for alcohol and obscenity during Holi celebrations

Women and girls should be taken care of

Loudspeakers should not be used loudly as class 10th and 12th exams

Color, water baloons should not be thrown forcefully on people

