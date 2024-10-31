Maharashtra Home Department Transfers 28 Deputy SP and ACP Officers Ahead of 2024 Assembly Election

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections scheduled for November 20, 2024, the home department has transferred 28 officers, including deputy superintendents of police and assistant commissioners of police, across the state. Notably, 15 of these transfers were from Mumbai.

The assembly polls will take place on November 20 (Wednesday), with results to be declared on November 23 (Saturday). Among the officers transferred, ACP Mrityunjay Hiremath will serve as the deputy superintendent of police (Dy SP) in Kolhapur, Shashikant Mane has been appointed as Dy SP of the Crime Investigation Department (CID), and Kumud Kadam will now oversee the highway police in Nashik, according to official sources.

Additionally, the Maharashtra Director General of Police transferred over 300 police inspectors from various regions of the state on Wednesday. The model code of conduct for the Maharashtra assembly elections has been in effect since October 15.