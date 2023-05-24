Maharashtra HSC Class 12 Results likely to be declared tomorrow

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is set to declare the Class 12 Maharashtra results tomorrow, May 25, at 2 pm, as per media reports However, the board has not yet made an official announcement regarding the date and time of the result.

After the results are published, students can access the Maharashtra HSC 12th Board Result on the official websites, namely mahahsscboard.in or mahresult.nic.in.

Around 1.4 million students participated in the HSC examination that took place from February 21 to March 21, 2023. These exams were held in 5,033 examination centers throughout the state, catering to students from all three streams: arts, science, and commerce.