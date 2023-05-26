Maharashtra HSC Exams 2023: Apply for supplementary exams from May 29 to June 9

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has announced the registration schedule for the supplementary examination to be conducted during July-August.

From May 29 to June 9, students who have been unsuccessful in their exams or regular students who want to participate in the Class Improvement Scheme (CIS) or have registered as private candidates can conveniently submit their applications online through their respective junior colleges. The CIS offers two chances for students who are dissatisfied with their marks to enhance their performance.

Junior colleges can submit applications with a late fee until June 14. They need to pay the exam fees between June 1 and 15 and submit the list of students along with the bank challan to the divisional office by June 16.

Among the vast number of students, over 164,000 in total, who appeared for the HSC examination in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division, a remarkable 151,000 have successfully cleared the exam. Out of these, 19,592 candidates have achieved an impressive score of 75 per cent or higher, while 65,385 students have secured a score of 60 per cent or above. Additionally, 55,934 students have obtained a score of 45 per cent or higher, and 10,237 students have achieved a score of 35 per cent or higher.

The MSBSHSE provides extra marks to students who actively participate in sports, NCC, and scout guide events. In the region's five districts, over 1,023 students have applied for these additional marks based on their involvement in competitions ranging from local to international levels.