Maharashtra HSC Result 2023: Girls outshine boys in Nashik division with 94.46% pass percentage

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has announced the Class 12th examination results, revealing that the Nashik division has achieved a pass percentage of 91.66 per cent. Notably, girls have once again emerged victorious this year, with a result percentage of 94.46 per cent.

This year, a total of 159,002 students from the Nashik division had registered for the examinations. Among them, 89,105 were boys, and 69,897 were girls. The pass percentage for girls stands at 94.46 per cent, while for boys it is 89.46 per cent. Just like last year, there is a consistent trend of girls excelling in the Nashik division this year as well.

In the Nashik division, there are 14,416 students who achieved a first-class distinction, scoring 75 per cent marks or above. Additionally, 55,817 students secured marks above 60 per cent. The total number of students who successfully passed from the division amounts to 145,749, resulting in a pass percentage of 91.66 per cent.