Maharashtra HSRP Number Plate Rates: Rs 450 to Rs 745, Price Higher Compared to Other States

The State Transport Department (RTO) has mandated the installation of High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) on vehicles registered before 2019. However, transporters have raised concerns over the rates, claiming they are significantly higher than in other states, except Mizoram. Transporter Koragappa Shetty has written to Transport Minister Pratap Saranaik, urging action on the issue.

The RTO has appointed three companies to carry out the installation of HSRP plates. The rates have been fixed as follows: Rs 450 for bikes and tractors, Rs 500 for three-wheelers, and Rs 745 for cars and heavy vehicles.

Also Read | Maharashtra HSRP Number Plate: What Is It, How to Apply Online, Last Date and Price Details.

Additionally, GST and connection charges are levied, which transporters argue make the prices two to three times higher compared to other states. Shetty has highlighted that this imposes an unnecessary burden on citizens and has requested the Transport Minister to intervene.

Transport Commissioner’s Statement:

Vivek Bhimanwar, the Transport Commissioner, defended the rates, stating that they were decided after thorough studies and include GST and connection charges.

Transporters’ Demand:

Koragappa Shetty criticised the hasty issuance of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) by the department before the cabinet's formation, allowing companies to install HSRP plates. He called for the cancellation of the current SOPs, deeming them troublesome for vehicle owners.

HSRP Rate Breakdown in Maharashtra:

Bike and Tractor: Rs 450

Three-Wheeler: Rs 500

Car and Heavy Vehicles: Rs 745

The issue has sparked widespread discontent among transporters and vehicle owners, who are now awaiting the Transport Department’s response.