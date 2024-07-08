Maharashtra: Hundreds of Tourists Stranded After Cloudburst-Like Rainfall at Raigad Fort (Watch Video)

Incessant rains caused the cloudburst-like situation at Raigad Fort in Maharashtra on Monday, July 8. According to the information, more than 100 tourists from different parts of the country are stranded in the fort.

This terrible situation occurred in the Mahadarwaja area of Raigad Fort after the steps of the fort flooded with heavy water. At this time, a large number of tourists were at Shivpremi Raigad. The Chit Darwaja and Nane Darwaja paths for walking up to Raigad Fort have been closed off with barricades, and police security has been deployed.

Currently, tourists who are already on Fort Raigad are being brought down using the ropeway. The ropeway administration has also closed the ropeway to ascend to the fort.