Maharashtra: IMD issues red alert for Palghar, Raigad on July 19

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued Red alert for Palghar and Raigad district for July 19. An Orange alert has been issued for Thane, Mumbai and Ratnagiri. Mumbai witnessed heavy rainfall on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. On Monday, the IMD’s base weather station at Santacruz received 26mm of rain in the 24 hours ending 8:30am.

Between 8.30am and 5.30pm, south Mumbai recorded more rain at 50.8mm while suburbs clocked 36.9mm rain. While Santacruz recorded a maximum temperature of 27.7 degrees Celsius, the minimum temperature settled one degree below normal at 25°C.

Over the next week, the maximum temperature in Mumbai is predicted to settle at between 28-29°C while the minimum temperature will remain around 24°C. Skies will remain cloudy and overcast, with little to no sunlight.