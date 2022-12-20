Maharashtra: IT professional cheated of over 37 lakhs by cyber crooks

Over the past few years, there has been an alarming rise in the number of instances of online fraud. In one such instance, an online scammer used the ruse of receiving a lucrative commission to dupe a 40-year-old Mumbai guy out of Rs 37.80 lakh. The victim is a resident of Mumbai's Mira Road neighbourhood and works in information technology.The man allegedly received a message on Telegram on November 22 from an unidentified woman. She stated that the victim may make a good commission by giving her company's products a positive review.

Later, a different woman contacted the man via Telegram, gave him a link to a website, and instructed him to log in there. He was instructed to perform specific duties on the website in order to receive a fee. On November 28, the IT professional began performing responsibilities. Giving travel accommodations a five-star rating was one of the assignments.The 40-year-old guy was informed that he would need to pay premium fees after the assignment was finished, and that the amount would be deducted from his future income. According to the media outlet's claim, by December 3, the victim had invested a total of Rs 37.80 lakh, and his total earnings, as shown on the website, were Rs 41.50 lakh.

The man then asked for a full withdrawal. However, his request had been pending for a while when the website and Telegram account were later erased. The IT expert went to the police and filed a complaint after realising he had been duped.

A case has been filed in this regard under Section 66D of the Information and Technology Act and Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). An extensive investigation has been opened by the police.