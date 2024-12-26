Maharashtra: Kalyan Police Detain Drug Addicts and Enforce Punitive Measures After Minor Girl's Murder

In the wake of the gruesome torture and murder of a minor girl in Kalyan, the local police have taken immediate action to combat rising crime in the area. Authorities have begun detaining drug addicts who were found roaming the streets late at night. In an effort to send a strong message and curb criminal activity, the police made the detained individuals perform sit-ups as a form of punishment.

The brutal murder has shocked the community, prompting the police to act swiftly. A procession was organized across Kalyan, aiming to raise awareness about the increasing crime rates and the need for greater vigilance. Local residents expressed their concerns about the safety of their children, with many calling for more stringent measures to address the issue of drug addiction and street crimes.

A couple was arrested for the rape and murder of a 13-year-old girl in Kalyan who went missing on Monday, police said Wednesday. According to the Thane police, Gawli kidnapped the girl from near her house on Monday and took her to his house, where he raped and killed her. After the murder, he called his wife, who was in the bank, and threatened to leave her if she did not support him and help him in disposing of the body.