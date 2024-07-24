Maharashtra: Land and Property Registration Services To Remain Suspended On This Date

A software company responsible for managing the registration department’s systems will carry out a data migration for document registration, requiring a minimum of 24 hours. As a result, all document registration offices across the state will be closed from Friday, July 26, at 9:30 p.m. to Saturday, July 27, at 9:30 p.m.

This closure includes offices in Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, and other districts where registration services are typically available on Saturdays.

In Pune alone, five offices will be affected. The migration process involves transferring data from local servers in Pune to a central server in Mumbai. During this period, the iSarita system, which facilitates document registration, will be temporarily unavailable. Consequently, services such as document registration, online lease agreements, and notice of intimation will be suspended. Offices in many districts, including Pune and Mumbai, that usually operate on Saturdays will also be closed during the migration.

