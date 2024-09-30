Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Election: Sharad Pawar’s Influence Grows as Leaders Seek Support

The assembly elections in the state are set to begin soon, prompting all political parties to ramp up their preparations. Amid this, the number of leaders seeking to meet MP Sharad Pawar has surged. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), led by Sharad Chandra Pawar, achieved significant success in the Lok Sabha elections, leading many leaders to express interest in contesting from the NCP.

Today, MP Sharad Pawar is visiting Pune, where he met with Thackeray group leader Ravi Landge. This meeting has sparked considerable discussion in political circles. Landge stated, "With the assembly elections approaching, I have joined the Shiv Sena Thackeray group, which is contesting under the Mahavikas Aghadi banner. I expressed my interest in running from Mahavikas Aghadi and discussed my work in Bhosari, seeking support. Shiv Sena claims Bhosari, and Uddhav Thackeray has said he will raise the saffron flag there when I enter."

Landge added, "I informed him that my constituency has been rotated twice, and the decision to leave the seat is yours. Regardless of who contests in Bhosari, we have the experience." In recent days, the influx of leaders meeting Sharad Pawar has increased. This morning, Baban Shinde, a leader from the Ajit Pawar group, met with Pawar in Madha, further fueling political speculation. The meeting took place at Pawar's Pune residence, where former Bhosari MLA Vilas Lande also visited, along with Ram Khade from Ashti Patoda.