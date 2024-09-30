Maharashtra Cabinet Meeting: 38 Decisions Taken, Including Teacher Jobs and 10% Salary Hike for Kotwals
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 30, 2024 03:00 PM2024-09-30T15:00:34+5:302024-09-30T15:00:58+5:30
The meeting of the state cabinet was held today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at Mantralaya. A total of 38 decisions have been taken in it with various accounts. These important decisions have been taken before the announcement of the code of conduct for assembly elections. In it, a significant decision has also been taken to increase the remuneration of Kotwals by 10 percent.
Assembly elections will be announced in the first week of October and the model code of conduct will be implemented. Therefore, efforts are being made by the state government to bring benefits to the public by taking maximum decisions. Because a new government will be formed after the assembly elections. Before that, there is a flurry of meetings and decisions.
38 Decisions in the Cabinet Meeting
- Ten percent increase in the salary of Kotwals. Compassionate policy also applies (Revenue Department)
- Gram Rozgar Sevaks are now getting 8 thousand rupees per month as well as an incentive subsidy (Planning Department)
- Orange Gate to Marine Drive subway will speed up the work. Approval of interest-free secondary loan assistance to MMRDA (Urban Development Department)
- Thane circular metro rail project will be sped up. Approval of revised plan of 12 thousand 200 crores (Urban Development Department)
- 15 thousand crores will be raised as a loan for Thane to Borivali subway (Urban Development Department)
- Subsidy scheme for domestic cow rearing. (Department of Animal Husbandry)
- Seats at Akurdi, Malad and Pagaran to Sports Authority of India. A National Center of Excellence will be set up (Sports Department)
- Institute of Chemical Technology at Moje Khidkal place in Thane (Revenue Department)
- The State will set up a Water Resources Information Centre. Better planning of water resources (Water Resources Department)
- Revised Approval of Bhagpur Upsa Irrigation Scheme in Jalgaon District. 30 thousand hectares of land will be irrigated (Water Resources Department)
- Approval for the work of Hasala, Umbadga, Peth, Kava Kolhapur Dam in Latur District (Water Resources Department)
- Land for development of villagers to BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha of Dhule (Revenue Department)
- Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar will speed up the slum rehabilitation scheme of Kamrajnagar. Concession on payment of land premium to MMRDA (Urban Development Department)
- Center's Mithagara lands will be transferred to the state government. Housing schemes for the poor will be sped up (Housing Department)
- Multi-Purpose Port Project at Murbe in Palghar District JSW Infrastructure Developers (Ports Division)
- Affordable rental housing scheme for ineligible slum dwellers in Dharavi. Responsibility on Dharavi Rehabilitation Project (Housing Department)
- 20 lakhs by increasing the limit of retirement gratuity, death gratuity (Finance Department)
- Increased financial criteria of Krishi Swavalamban Yojana for Scheduled Caste, Neo-Buddhist farmers
- More and more farmers will benefit (Department of Agriculture)
- Sant Narahari Maharaj Economic Development Corporation for Sonar Society (Other backward Bahujan welfare)
- Punyashlok Ahilya Devi Holkar of Jamkhed will support the yarn mill (Other backward Bahujan welfare)
- Substantial increase in allowance of home guards in the state. About 40 thousand home guards benefited (Home Department)
- Medical degree college and hospital of Nashik will be taken under the authority of the Govt (Medical Education)
- Selection Committee for Recruitment in Ayurveda, Unani College (Medical Education)
- Nomination of 26 more ITI institutes in the state (Skill Development)
- Shri Vasavi Kanyaka Economic Development Corporation for Arya Vaishya Samaj (Planning Department)
- By increasing the number of members on Sri Siddhivinayak Ganapati Mandir Committee to 15 (Department of Law and Justice)
- A one-day technical block for most employees is excused (General Administration Department)
- Vanarti autonomous body on the land of Barti (Other backward Bahujan welfare)
- Relief in stamp duty for rehabilitation of Metro three project victims (Revenue Department)
- One-time option for Zilla Parishad employees joining after 2005 (Rural Development Department)
- Panchganga river to upgrade sewage treatment plant for pollution (Department of Industry)
- Creation of the post of special teacher in the state. 4860 posts (School Education)
- Decision to reduce the rate of government guarantee fee. Guarantee fee will not be waived (Finance Department)
- System for organ donation and organ transplantation. Emphasis on public awareness (Department of Medical Education)
- Former Justice Sandeep Shinde accepted the second third report of the committee (General Administration Department)
- Revised Policy Now for Military Schools in the State. (School Education)
- Pomegranate, cilantro estates will be set up, a big benefit for the producers (Department of Agriculture) Amendment of the Stamp Act to increase revenue generation (Revenue Department)