Maharashtra Cabinet Meeting: 38 Decisions Taken, Including Teacher Jobs and 10% Salary Hike for Kotwals

The meeting of the state cabinet was held today under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde at Mantralaya. A total of 38 decisions have been taken in it with various accounts. These important decisions have been taken before the announcement of the code of conduct for assembly elections. In it, a significant decision has also been taken to increase the remuneration of Kotwals by 10 percent.

Assembly elections will be announced in the first week of October and the model code of conduct will be implemented. Therefore, efforts are being made by the state government to bring benefits to the public by taking maximum decisions. Because a new government will be formed after the assembly elections. Before that, there is a flurry of meetings and decisions.

38 Decisions in the Cabinet Meeting