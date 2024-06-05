Maharashtra Legislative Council Elections: Congress Fields Ramesh Keer in Konkan Graduate Constituency

Mumbai: After the Lok Sabha elections, all parties have started campaigning for the Legislative Council elections in the state. Meanwhile, the Congress, which made big gains in the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, has decided to contest the Legislative Council elections and has announced Ramesh Keer as its candidate from the Konkan Graduate constituency. It is likely to be a very tough contest in the Konkan graduate constituency.

The Congress has fielded Ramesh Sridhar Keer from the Konkan graduate seat of the Legislative Council, state Congress president Nana Patole said. Meanwhile, the MNS had announced Abhijit Panse as its candidate for the Konkan graduate seat. The BJP has fielded sitting MLA Niranjan Davkhare from the seat. The Shiv Sena has fielded Sanjay More from the Konkan graduate seat.

Earlier, the BJP had announced the candidature of Kiran Shelar for Mumbai Graduate, Shivnath Darade for Mumbai Teacher, and Sitting MLA Niranjan Davkhare for Konkan Graduate. The Uddhav Sena has announced former minister Dr Anil Parab for the Graduates seat and J.M. Abhyankar for the Teachers' seat.