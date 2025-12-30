Maharashtra Local Body Election 2026: What Is AB Form and Why It Decides Official Party Candidates

The political atmosphere in Maharashtra has heated up ahead of the Maharashtra Municipal Corporation Elections 2026. Voting for all 29 municipal corporations will take place on January 15, followed by vote counting on January 16. As parties accelerate their preparations, the distribution of AB Forms to candidates has become a key focus. Every election season revives discussions around this document, as it directly determines who is recognised as an official party candidate. Despite its importance, many people remain unclear about what the AB Form actually means and why it plays such a decisive role in the electoral process.

What is AB Form and why is it important?

The AB Form is a crucial election document that confirms a candidate as the officially authorised nominee of a political party. Only candidates who submit this form are eligible to contest elections using the party’s reserved symbol. Without an AB Form, a candidate cannot legally claim party backing, even if the party verbally supports them. This document ensures that the Election Commission recognises the candidate as the party’s official representative, making it one of the most powerful tools in ticket allocation and internal party politics.

What does Form A include?

Form A is issued by the political party to validate its recognised status and election symbol. It contains the signature of the party official who has been authorised to allocate tickets. This form certifies that the party has approved a particular candidate to contest from a specific constituency. During nomination, Form A acts as formal proof that the party stands behind the candidate and authorises the use of its symbol in the election.

What is Form B and how does it work?

Form B relates directly to the party’s official candidate and often includes the name of an alternative nominee. If the primary candidate’s nomination is rejected during scrutiny or withdrawn for any reason, the Election Commission can approve the substitute named in Form B. This safeguards the party’s participation in the election. In Rajya Sabha and Legislative Council polls, similar documents are referred to as AA and BB Forms, serving the same purpose.