Maharashtra Local Body Election Results 2025 Date Announced: Bombay High Court Orders Vote Counting On This Date

The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday, December 2 has ordered that the counting of votes for the Municipal Council, Nagar Parishad and Nagar Panchayat elections be conducted on December 21, 2025. Voting is taking place in some parts of the state today. In several areas, polling was scheduled for December 20. A petition was filed in the upper court seeking the same date for vote counting. As a result, the vote counting at all locations will now take place on December 21.

The voting courting of the local body election was originally scheduled for December 3, 2025, and has now been postponed due to polling in some districts of Maharashtra being deferred to December 20. During the hearing, the Nagpur bench of the HC said that the counting process will be conducted only after polling is completed in all districts.

Also, the exit polls of this election can be declared on the 20th, half an hour after the end of the elections. The court has also said that the model code of conduct for the municipal council and nagar panchayat elections will remain in force till December 20

Reacting to the result postponed date, Maharashtra Chief Minister said that never witnessed that polling is deferred a day before voting. Speaking to the media, Fadnavis said, "I have been following local body elections for 25 to 30 years, but I have never seen elections where polling is deferred a day before voting. This reflects a system's failure. Measures should be taken to ensure such errors are not repeated in the future."

"Of course, the bench is autonomous, and everyone must accept its decision. The Election Commission is also autonomous, but the candidates who worked hard and campaigned for so long have will be wasted. I believe the Election Commission still has many more elections to conduct. It should improve the entire process and ensure that such issues do not occur in future elections," he further added.