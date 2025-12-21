Maharashtra Local Body Election Results 2025: MVA Alleges Security Breach at Uran Counting Centre

Tension erupted at the Uran municipal council counting centre near Navi Mumbai ahead of the vote counting, after a contractor was allegedly allowed to enter the strong room.Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) leaders and workers questioned how the contractor gained access to the room while carrying breakfast, raising concerns over the security of the process, according to an India Today report.

Initial results from municipal councils across Maharashtra indicate varied outcomes for the major political parties. In Nagpur district, the BJP secured the Vanadongari city council and is ahead in the Kamathi seat, while the Shiv Sena is in the lead in the Eat and Ramtek city councils.In Dhule district, the BJP claimed victory in the Dondaicha-Varwade City Council, and in Jalgaon district, the party is leading in the Jamner City Council. The Bharatiya Janata Party secured three seats unopposed in the Maharashtra local body elections.

Members and presidents of the Dondaicha Municipal Council in Dhule and the Angar Nagar Panchayat in Solapur were elected without a contest. In addition, the election for the Jammer municipal president also remained a no-contest.The Opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi MVA) is currently leading in 46 local bodies, according to the early trends.Counting is underway in 253 of the 288 municipal councils and nagar panchayats, with results from the remaining bodies expected as the process progresses.According to initial trends, the Bharatiya Janata Party is leading in 107 bodies, while the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde is ahead in 48 bodies.