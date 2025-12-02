Maharashtra Local Body Polls: Voter Left Without Ink Mark After Staff Error in Wardha

A major error surfaced at a polling station in Wardha due to alleged negligence by an election staff member during the crucial democratic voting process. The incident occurred at Kesari Mal Girls School, Room No. 1, where a voter named Vijay Upsham cast his vote. However, the polling officer failed to apply the indelible ink on his finger—a mandatory step meant to prevent multiple voting. Reports suggest the staff member was distracted during the process, leading to the oversight. The lapse has sparked concern about procedural discipline at the polling booth.

After leaving the polling station, the voter realised the oversight and informed people outside, drawing attention to the error. The mistake is considered serious as it could have allowed the same individual to vote again, posing a threat to the integrity of the election process. After the issue came to light, Upsham was immediately taken back inside, and the ink was applied to his finger. The incident has raised questions about the efficiency and alertness of the election staff, especially during such sensitive and high-security democratic procedures.

The Nagpur Bench of the Bombay High Court on Tuesday, December 2, directed that vote counting for the Municipal Council, Nagar Parishad, and Nagar Panchayat elections will now be held on December 21, 2025. While voting is underway in parts of the state today, polling in several regions was scheduled for December 20. A petition was submitted before the High Court requesting a uniform counting date. Following the court’s directive, all ballot counting across Maharashtra will now take place on December 21.

Earlier, the counting of votes for the local body polls was slated for December 3, 2025. However, the schedule has been revised as polling in some districts was postponed to December 20. During the hearing, the Nagpur bench emphasized that counting cannot begin until the voting process is completed in all regions. The court made it clear that the entire counting exercise must be conducted after polling concludes statewide.