Maharashtra logs 2,382 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

Maharashtra reported 2,382 fresh COVID-19 cases, 2853 recoveries, and 8 deaths in the last 24 hours, said an official on Saturday.

As many as 4 patients of BA.4 variant & 31 patients of BA.5 were detected, along with 8 patients of BA.2.75 variant in the state, all from Pune.

The number active cases in the state is 15,521.

Meanwhile, India reported 20,044 new COVID cases on Saturday in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.