Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: 42 Years Later, Maval Seat Candidate Shrirang Barne Passed Class X

Pimpri: Mahayuti MP Shrirang Barne filed his nomination papers for the Maval Lok Sabha seat on Monday. In the affidavit filed along with the application, he mentioned that he has passed class 10. Barne had mentioned class 10 failures in his applications filed in 2014 and 2019. Shrirang Barne, who failed in 1980, has passed in 2022.

MP Shrirang Barne is contesting the Maval Lok Sabha seat for the third time. So far, he was referring to the eighth pass certificate in his affidavits. In March 2022, he passed his Class X examination and matriculation. So, after 42 years, his name has the stamp of 10th pass.

Completed 10th in 2022...

In his affidavits of 2014 and 2019, Shrirang Barne had written that he had failed class 10th. It mentions that he failed Fatechand School in Chinchwad in 1980. Forty-two years later, he appeared for his Class 10 exams in 2022 and passed.