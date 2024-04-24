Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi's Pune Rally Venue Shifted to Racecourse for Security and Crowd Management

Pune: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public meeting in Pune on April 29 for the Mahayuti candidates from Pune, Shirur, Maval, and Baramati. The meeting will be held at the racecourse at 7 pm, instead of the SP College ground.

The Baramati Lok Sabha seat will go to polls on May 7, while Pune, Shirur, and Maval will go to polls on May 13. Sunetra Pawar is contesting from Baramati, Murlidhar Mohol from Pune, Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil from Shirur, and Shrirang Barne from Maval. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a public meeting in Pune on April 29. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar will be present on the occasion.

BJP city president Dheeraj Ghate said the public meeting will be held at 7 pm at the race course instead of SP College ground in view of security and the crowd as there will be only one rally for the four Lok Sabha constituencies.