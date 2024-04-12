Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Ajit Pawar Discusses Contentious Madha and Nashik Seats With Party Workers

On Friday, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who leads the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), convened with his party's leaders to deliberate on the matters concerning the disputed Madha and Nashik Lok Sabha constituencies.

Speaking to reporters, state NCP chief Sunil Tatkare revealed that party office-bearers from Phaltan and Man-Khatav in Satara district, led by senior leader Ramraje Naik-Nimbalkar, engaged in discussions with Ajit Pawar, party's working president Praful Patel, and other leaders regarding the Madha seat.

"The candidate of the ruling Mahayuti alliance (comprising Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP) for the Madha seat has already been declared. BJP's Ranjit Naik Nimbalkar will contest it. But the issues surrounding this seat will be resolved in a day or two," he said when asked about the opposition to Nimbalkar's nomination from the ruling allies.

Currently held by Hemant Godse of the ruling Shiv Sena, the Nashik seat has become a point of interest for the ally NCP, which is eager to contest it. The party aims to field senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal, who has declined a proposal to contest under the BJP symbol.

Elections to the 48 Lok Sabha Constituencies in Maharashtra will be conducted in five phases between April 19 and May 20. The counting of votes will be done on June 4.