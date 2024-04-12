No Water, No Vote: Ambernath Residents Stage Protest Over Water Shortage Ahead of Lok Sabha Elections

As the Lok Sabha elections approach, political parties are busy campaigning, but basic civic issues like inadequate water supply are concerning residents of Swami Dev Prakash Co-operative Housing Society in Ambernath East. With 112 flats, the society saw 400 to 500 residents initiating a "no voter, no vote" campaign last week to protest against irregular water supply. They claim the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) unfairly treats them despite regular property tax and water bill payments. They say that they order private tankers frequently which costs them a lot. Some say that the water department is giving technical fault reasons in the pipeline and delaying in fixing it while others claim that a water department engineer lives in a neigbouring Mohanpuram complex and hence the water is being supplied with more pressure to that society.

“Just to bring the attention of higher authorities towards this issue, we started the no water, no vote campaign. After that MJP assured us that they will fix the problem but we need permanent solution as we are grappling with the problem since last 3 years,” told Rajendra Kurup, secretary of the society to LokmatTimes.com. Some residents decided to boycott the elections unless and until adequate water supply resumes. “We wont tolerate vote- bank politics. Authorities should take a note of it. Representatives are appointed for solving the citizens’ issues and not just for vote- bank,” told a resident. The secretary informed that borewell water is also supplied to the society which has a very bad water quality. “People are forced to use the borewell water at times. We received complaints of health and skin diseases. The water is so dirty and is not in the usable condition. That is when we thought we wont take it anymore and approached the higher authorities,” told Kurup.

Joseph Lopez, resident of the society told, “It is a serious issue and residents have to suffer because of the water crunch. Already summer season is going on and despite the heat crisis, there is additional burden of water crisis.” Another resident told, “Authorities need to give attention towards water scarcity issue in Ambernath. Citizens suffer daily. In spite of having dam, river nearby we still face issue. MJP is just not bothered. It becomes difficult to people to conduct their daily chores.” Local Corporator Aparna Bhoir told LokmatTimes.com, “We have been continuously writing letters to the MJP regarding the unfortunate situation. We are trying to resolve the water issue in the society by mediating between the residents and the water supply department.” MLA of Ambernath Assembly Constituency Dr. Balaji Kinikar told LokmatTimes.com that the meeting with the MJP officials took place today and they have assured to solve the matter by regularly supplying the drinking water and check all the complaints.



