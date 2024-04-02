Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Congress Fields Abhay Kashinath Patil From Akola, Snubs Alliance With VBA

The Congress party on Monday evening, April 1, released its tenth list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The party announced the names of candidates from Maharashtra's Akola seat and Telangana's Warangal seat.

Putting an end to rumours of a possible alliance between the VBA and Congress in Maharashtra, the Congress party on Monday announced its candidate for the Akola seat. Congress party's Abhay Kashinath Patil will contest against Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Chief Prakash Ambedkar from Maharashtra's Akola.

Earlier on Sunday, VBA Chief Prakash Ambedkar said that the differences between the partners in the Opposition alliance in the Maharashtra were coming to the fore and there was a clear divergence of opinion within.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, the VBA chief, who is contesting the Lok Sabha polls again from the Akola constituency, said, "We have been saying that the three parties in the Maha Vikas Aghadi are not on the same page and what's happening now only vindicates our position. It's clear now that the MVA partners are not in agreement (over seats)."

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. Nearly 97 crore voters are eligible to cast votes in the general election.