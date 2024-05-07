Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Responds to Rohit Pawar's Allegations, Casts Vote in Baramati

After casting his vote in Katewadi, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has responded to nephew Rohit Pawar's allegations that the former's party distributed money in Baramati.

Currently, 11 seats in Maharashtra are undergoing polling in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Baramati is one of the hotly contested seats between the Pawar family. Ajit Pawar addressed the media after exercising his franchise.

The Baramati city President of the NCP (SP) group claimed that in Amrai, Mujawar Wada area of Baramati city, Ajit Pawar's supporters were attempting to buy votes on Monday night. MLA Rohit Pawsr also alleged that money was distributed at night in a village in Bhor Taluka and shared a video of the incident on social media.

Responding to Rohit Pawar's claims, he said, "They are currently accusing us. I can also make allegations that they handled elections incorrectly, but I won't do that. They make whatever allegations they'd like. Did anyone verify whether the shared video was from yesterday? I don't regard these allegations as important."

Ajit Pawar added, "I have run for 7 Vidhan Sabha and Lok Sabha elections and have never done something like this. And will never do." He further targeted his family members in the opposition stating that he has campaigned for the election on the issue of development. "I even said until my last rally that this election is not between family, this election is decisive in the country's future. I have said until the last moment to vote after keeping in mind the country's development in the next five years."

Taking a jab at Sharad Pawar, he further stated, " Aashatai Anantrao Pawar is the seniormost member of our family. Everyone should note that my mother is here with me". Ajit Pawar has time and again criticised Sharad Pawar over his advanced age.

Along with Pawar, candidate Sunetra Pawar, son Parth and mother Aashatai Pawar cast their votes at the Katewadi polling station.



