Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Excluded from Candidature, MP Rajendra Gavit from Shinde Faction Returns to BJP

During the seat-sharing arrangement between the ruling Grand Alliance in the state, there was a rift over some seats. At the last minute, the BJP had taken over the Palghar Lok Sabha seat, which was held by the Shiv Sena-Shinde faction. It had also cut the ticket of sitting MP Rajendra Gavit, who belonged to the Shinde faction and fielded Hemant Savara in his place. However, in a major twist in Palghar politics, MP Rajendra Gavit, who was denied a ticket, joined the BJP today. Meanwhile, during Rajendra Gavit's induction into the party, Devendra Fadnavis welcomed Gavit into the party once again and said that Rajendra Gavit is more useful in Maharashtra.

Rajendra Gavit, who was originally from the Congress, had joined the BJP ahead of the Palghar Lok Sabha bypoll in 2018. Gavit later became an MP, defeating Shiv Sena's Shrinivas Vanga in that by-election. Later, during the seat-sharing for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Gavit contested on the bow and arrow symbol as the Palghar seat went to the Shiv Sena. He also won. In 2022, after a split in the Shiv Sena, Rajendra Gavit had joined the Shinde group by supporting Eknath Shinde. However, this time the Palghar seat once again went to the BJP in the seat-sharing arrangement. However, the BJP fielded Hemant Savara as its new candidate from here. Since then, Rajendra Gavit has been reportedly upset. But today, he finally joined the BJP.

Speaking at the induction of Rajendra Gavit into the party, Fadnavis said the Palghar Lok Sabha seat was once again given to the BJP in 2024. "Then we discussed with Rajendra Gavit. The party also thought that Rajendra Gavit's use was more prevalent in Maharashtra. Also, whatever experience he has as a minister will be of more use in the state than in Delhi. But there is more opportunity in Maharashtra. So we spoke to him and he agreed. It was only with his consent that we changed our candidates in Palghar and fielded Dr Hemant Savara".