Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey Likely To Contest From Mumbai North Central

Sanjay Pandey, a former Mumbai police commissioner and ex-Maharashtra director general of police, is reportedly considering running as an Independent candidate for the Mumbai North Central parliamentary seat in the upcoming Lok Sabha election.

Known for his proximity to Uddhav Thackeray, Pandey's potential candidacy comes in the wake of his arrest in June 2022 by central agencies in relation to the National Stock Exchange (NSE) phone-tapping case.

Pandey's decision to contest independently signals a shift in political dynamics and underscores his desire to engage directly with voters. If he chooses to enter the electoral fray, Pandey's candidacy could introduce a new dimension to the electoral landscape, particularly in Mumbai's North Central constituency.His close association with Uddhav Thackeray adds intrigue to the situation, potentially reshaping alliances and alliances in the region.