Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Mathadi Leader Emerge as Contender Amid BJP-Shiv Sena Clash Over Thane Constituency

Just a few days remain for the registration of 2024 Lok Sabha Elections candidates and still Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena (Shinde) conflict in the Thane parliamentary constituency. In the midst of this, the name of Mathadi leader Narendra Anna Saheb Patil has surfaced as a potential candidate for either the Thane or Satara seat. Numerous Mathadis (head loaders) have urged the Maha-Yuti (Grand Alliance) to consider Patil for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, highlighting his capacity to carry forward the legacy of Anna Saheb Patil.

Patil receives strong backing from Mathadi workers in Satara. In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, he ran as a candidate on a Shiv Sena (old) ticket and secured an impressive 4,49,661 votes, capturing a 40.87% vote share. Patil's supporters highlight his commendable performance despite a short preparation time of only 23 days. Leveraging his past electoral success, they are advocating for senior leaders from the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP to consider him for either the Thane or Satara seat.

Supporters point out that during his term at the Maharashtra Legislative Council (MLC) from 2012 to 2018, Patil actively worked in the villages of Satara district, as well as in Navi Mumbai and Thane.

While Shiv Sena (UTB) has already named Rajan Vichare as its candidate for the Thane seat, the Grand Alliance is yet to finalize its decision. Vichare, a previous Shiv Sena (old) candidate, emerged victorious in 2019 by defeating NCP candidate Anand Paranjape. Sources indicate that the BJP's stake in the Thane Lok Sabha constituency has caused tension for the Shinde Sena, under the leadership of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. Sena supporters are pushing for the seat to be given to their party, citing its influence in the constituency and consecutive wins in the 2014 and 2019 parliamentary elections. Conversely, BJP supporters argue that the seat should be allocated to their party this time, citing the BJP's growing presence in the region. Reports are suggesting that if the Thane constituency does not go to the BJP, the Shinde Sena might consider fielding Sanjeev Naik, the elder son of Ganesh Naik. However, no official confirmation regarding this development has been made thus far.