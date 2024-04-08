Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: MVA's Sangli Seat Tussle Likely to Be Resolved in Delhi Today

Mumbai: Senior Congress sources told Lokmat that the tussle between the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the Sangli seat in the Lok Sabha seat-sharing arrangement will be resolved in Delhi today. The seat-sharing arrangement for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will be announced on Tuesday. A joint press conference of Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders has been organized for the same.

The Uddhav Sena announced the candidature of Chandrahar Patil from Sangli constituency while seat-sharing talks were going on. Congress leaders in the state had expressed their displeasure with the Uddhav Sena for announcing its candidates. Congress leaders in the state also stopped talks with the Uddhav Sena over the seat. The party high command in Delhi was requested to take a decision in this regard. Congress MLAs from Sangli also went to Delhi and met the senior leaders. Sanjay Raut was in touch with Congress leaders in Delhi. A senior Congress leader told Lokmat that the tussle for the Sangli seat would be resolved on Monday. The official announcement of the allocation of 48 seats will be made on Tuesday. Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, and Nana Patole will hold a press conference for the same.

Congress-Uddhav Sena's blame game

Chandrahar Patil is the MVA candidate: Raut

"Chandrahar Patil will be the Maha Vikas Aghadi candidate from Sangli. I have spoken to the Congress high command. The same announcement will be made by them in two days. Congress, the Sharad Pawar faction, and Uddhav Sena will work hand in hand here. A friendly fight is dangerous for those who fight together. The only solution is to find a way out," Uddhav Sena MP Raut said.

Raut should stop 'nautanki': Nana Patole

"Uddhav Sena leader Sanjay Raut should stop his nautankis (antics)." State Congress president Nana Patole told Raut to set limits on what to say. "We will resolve the issue of Maha Vikas Aghadi amicably along with the Sangli issue tomorrow," Nana Patole, President of the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, said. "I don't think Eknath Khadse will join the BJP," he added.

Bachchu Kadu backs Congress in Ramtek

In Amravati, Bachchu Kadu of Prahar Janshakti, who was upset with the BJP's decision to field Navneet Rana, fielded an independent candidate. Amid speculation that Bachchu Kadu will be persuaded to withdraw, Kadu has launched another attack on the Grand Alliance. Announcing his support for Congress candidate Shyam Kumar Barve in the Ramtek constituency, Kadu said he did not want to align with the BJP.