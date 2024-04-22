Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Narayan Rane Reveals Assets Worth Rs 139 Crore, Details Inside

Ratnagiri: Narayan Rane, the Mahayuti candidate from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg Lok Sabha constituency, has assets worth around Rs 139 crore, including immovable and movable assets, as well as various investments, and eight vehicles worth Rs 18-75 lakh and a loan of Rs 29 crore.

Also Read | Milind Narvekar, Uddhav Thackeray's Close Aide, Set to Join Eknath Shinde’s Faction? Here's The Real Truth

Narayan Rane has movable assets worth Rs 12,47,86,281, while his wife Neelam has assets worth Rs 24,14,83,308. He has total assets worth Rs 54,49,42,730. It contains 9,033.25 grams of gold, 28 kg of silver, and 2,136 sets of diamonds. Narayan Rane, his wife Neelam Rane, and the joint family have immovable assets worth Rs 54,37,96,496. An investment of Rs 30,09,46,807 has been made through various banks, shares, and bonds.

Rane family has jewelry worth Rs 13.5 crore

The Rane family together owns jewelry worth Rs 13,43,37,117 crore, including 9,033.25 grams of gold (worth Rs 6,26,40,086), 28 kg of silver (worth Rs 21,72,800) and 2,136.55 grams of jewelry (worth Rs 6,95,24,231).

The Ranes also have a debt of Rs 29 crore 12 lakh 43 thousand 253 in their name.

Vinayak Raut owns property worth Rs 4.90 crore

Vinayak Raut, the Uddhav Sena candidate from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg, has declared assets worth Rs 4,90,34,829, both movable and immovable. His wife Shamal is 16.73 lakh richer than him in movable property. Last time, Raut's immovable assets stood at Rs 3.87 crore. This time his movable assets have increased by Rs 38 lakh.