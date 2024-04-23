Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: NCP (SP) Objects as Independent Candidate in Baramati Receives 'Tutari' Symbol

Campaigning and meetings have gained momentum in the run-up to the Lok Sabha elections, while on the other hand, there is information that has increased the tension of the NCP Sharad Chandra Pawar faction. In Baramati, an independent candidate has been given the tutari symbol by the Election Commission. The Sharad Pawar faction has now objected to the symbol.

Election symbols were distributed to the candidates who filed their nominations for the Baramati Lok Sabha seat. Soyal Shah Yunus Shah Shaikh, an independent candidate, was given the symbol 'Tutari'. NCP's Sharad Pawar faction has objected to this. A complaint in this regard has also been filed with the Central Election Commission. The last date for filing nominations for the Baramati seat was April 19. During this period, 51 people had filed nominations. The scrutiny of the applications took place on April 20. In the scrutiny, five applications were rejected and the applications of 46 candidates were declared valid. Eight of them withdrew their nominations, while two were rejected.

In a letter addressed to the EC, the Sharad Pawar faction noted" "You had convened a meeting to discuss the distribution of symbols of candidates for 35 Baramati Lok Sabha constituencies. In this meeting, you distributed us the symbol (the man blowing the tutari) that was reserved for our party. But independent candidate Soyal Shah Yunus Shah Sheikh has been allotted the symbol tutari. We object to this allocation. Since the two symbols have similarities in name, voters may be confused." It is learned that this letter has been sent to the Election Commission requesting that the word 'Tutari' in the Marathi name be replaced with another word.

Meanwhile, 38 candidates will be in the fray in the constituency. As the number of candidates was finalized, symbols were distributed to independent candidates for voting. In it, Shaikh had demanded the symbol 'Tutari' in his choice. Accordingly, the symbol was given to Shaikh by the returning officer. Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharad Pawar Group's symbol is 'the man who blows the tutari'. The Sharad Pawar group objected to the symbol given to Shaikh and the party has sent an email to the Central Election Commission about the objection. Shaikh, who is contesting as an Independent from Baramati constituency, had demanded the 'tutari' symbol in the first list of symbols for free symbols. According to the order of preference, his first preference was tutari.