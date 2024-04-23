Samajwadi Party Leader Abu Azmi Addresses Speculations of Joining NCP Ajit Pawar Group

There have been talks of Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi joining the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party. He is said to have met NCP national working president Praful Patel late last night. Meanwhile, Abu Azmi himself has clarified the speculations.

"If I wanted to join the NCP, I would have held a press conference and said so. I have been working in the party since 1995. I know our Samajwadi Party is lesser known in the state, but I am a principled person. I'm not after power but after what is right. I am with the Constitution of the country. If I wanted to go, I would have told you earlier," Azmi said.

"I meet Devendra Fadnavis, I also meet Ajit Pawar. I went to Praful Patel for some work. I went during the day, did not go sneakily," Azmi said.