Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Parth Pawar Granted Y Plus Security Amidst Tense Campaign in Baramati

Baramati is a hotly contested seat in the Lok Sabha Elections in Maharashtra. The split in the Nationalist Congress Party has pitted family members against each other, with Supriya Sule and Sunetra Pawar running against each other. In the meantime, Parth Pawar, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and Sunetra Pawar's son has been at the forefront of his mother's campaign. The state government has recently accorded him Y Plus security.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Election 2024: Maval MP Shrirang Barne Declares 29% Surge in Property Assets Over Five Years

Parth Pawar had contested from the Maval seat in the previous Lok Sabha election. Pawar had lost the election. Now, he has been proactive in the campaign in Baramati. He has been meeting up with party workers and gathering consensus for his mother's win. Given that Baramati is yet stronghold of Sharad Pawar and the threat it can pose to Parth Pawar's safety, the decision has been made to provide him with Y plus security.



This comes at a time when the Pune Police have cut down on security arrangements for some individuals during the election season. Given the load on the police force, the decision was made to lessen the level or withdraw security given to some persons. Parth Pawar's Y Plus security is now making rounds in this light.