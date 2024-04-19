Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 1: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Wife Amruta Cast Votes in Nagpur (Watch Video)

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his wife cast their votes in Nagpur on Friday, April 19, in the first phase of the Lok Sabha election in Maharashtra.

Fadnavis arrived at the Dharampeth Hindi High School polling booth in Nagpur along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita Fadnavis around 10 am.

Visuals From Polling Booth in Nagpur:

#WATCH | Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta Fadnavis cast their votes at a polling booth in Nagpur #LokSabhaElections2024

Polling is being held in the Nagpur constituency, where Union minister and BJP leader Nitin Gadkari is pitted against Congress’ Vikas Thakre, in the first phase.

Speaking with the media after casting his vote, he said the festival of democracy has begun in the country and urged people to exercise their franchise.

#WATCH | Nagpur: After casting his vote, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis says, "Festival of democracy has started. I appeal to all the people to vote and strengthen democracy and register their participation in this festival of democracy."

#LokSabhaElections2024

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit also cast his vote at the same polling booth and appealed to people to use the voting rights given to them by the Constitution.