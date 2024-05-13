Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024 Phase 4: State Records 30.85% Voter Turnout by 1 PM; Pune Trails at 26.48% Due to Voter Apathy

By 1 PM during the fourth phase of Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, the state witnessed a 30.85% voter turnout. Voting commenced at 7 AM and will continue until 6 PM, featuring many high-profile seats. Nandurbar constituency saw the highest turnout by 1 PM, with 37.33% of votes polled. Incumbent BJP MP Heena Gavit is facing a challenge from Congress's Gowaal Padavi.

In contrast, Pune exhibited voter apathy with only 26.48% turnout by 1 PM, the lowest in the state so far. Here, former city mayor and BJP leader Murlidhar Mohol is in a direct contest with Congress' Kasba MLA Ravindra Dhangekar. In Shirur, 26.62% of votes were cast by 1 PM. Actor Amol Kolhe of Sharad Pawar's NCP seeks re-election, competing against NCP's Shivaji Adhalrao Patil.

In Ahmednagar, 29.45% of votes were polled by 1 PM, where incumbent BJP MP Sujay Vikhe Patil faces a challenge from NCP (SCP)'s Nilesh Lanke.

Constituency-Wise Turnout by 1 PM:

- Jalgaon: 31.70%

- Jalna: 34.42%

- Nandurbar: 37.33%

- Shirur: 26.62%

- Ahmednagar: 29.45%

- Aurangabad: 32.37%

- Beed: 33.65%

- Maval: 27.14%

- Pune: 26.48%

- Raver: 32.02%

- Shirdi: 30.49%

A total of 298 candidates are contesting, with Beed having the highest number at 41, and Nandurbar the lowest at 11. In the fourth phase, there are 2.28 crore eligible voters, comprising 1.18 crore men, 1.09 crore women, and 1,272 third-gender voters. Across the 11 constituencies, there are 23,284 polling centers, 83 of which are critical.

Voting is facilitated by 53,959 ballot units, 23,284 control units, and 23,284 VVPAT machines.

Key candidates include Union Minister Danve in Jalna, Sujay Vikhe Patil in Ahmednagar, and Pankaja Munde in Beed, all representing the BJP. Actor Amol Kolhe is contesting for NCP in Shirur.

In Marathwada, Jalna sees a BJP-Congress contest, while Aurangabad witnesses Shiv Sena (UBT) versus Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde). In Beed, Pankaja Munde replaces her sister Pritam Munde as the BJP candidate, facing Bajrang Sonawane of NCP (SP). Maharashtra has 48 Lok Sabha seats, with 24 seats having completed voting in the first three phases.