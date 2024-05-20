Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024, Phase 5: State Sees 38.77% Turnout by 3 PM; Dindori Leads, Kalyan Lags

The fifth phase of Lok Sabha election voting in Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 38.77% until 3 PM. Thirteen constituencies in the state—Dhule, Dindori, Nashik, Palghar, Bhiwandi, Kalyan, Thane, Mumbai North, Mumbai North-West, Mumbai North-East, Mumbai North-Central, Mumbai South-Central, and Mumbai South—are included in this phase.

Dindori reported the highest turnout by 3 PM, with 45.95% of voters casting their ballots, followed by Palghar at 42.48%.

In Dindori, incumbent MP and Union Minister of State Bharti Pawar is contesting against NCP (SCP)'s Bhaskar Bhagre. In Palghar, Dr. Hemant Vishnu Savara of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is competing against Bharti Bharat Kamdi from Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray).

Kalyan had the lowest turnout in the state until 3 PM, with 32.43% of voters, followed by Thane at 36.07%.

In Kalyan, incumbent MP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's son Shrikant Shinde is facing a challenge from Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Vaishali Darekar Rane. In Thane, incumbent MP from Shiv Sena (UBT) Rajan Vichare is challenged by Shinde Sena's Naresh Mhaske.

Here is the constituency-wise turnout until 3 PM:

- Bhiwandi: 37.06%

- Dhule: 39.97%

- Dindori: 45.95%

- Kalyan: 32.43%

- Mumbai North: 39.33%

- Mumbai North Central: 37.66%

- Mumbai North East: 39.15%

- Mumbai North West: 39.91%

- Mumbai South: 36.64%

- Mumbai South Central: 38.77%

- Nashik: 39.41%

- Palghar: 42.48%

- Thane: 36.07%

Each constituency represents a unique blend of urban and rural demographics, socio-economic profiles, and political aspirations, making every contest vital in the larger electoral narrative.

In Dhule, Subhash Ramrao Bhamre of the BJP is competing against Shobha Dinesh Bachhav of the Indian National Congress (INC). In Dindori, the contest is between Bharti Pravin Pawar of the BJP and Bhaskar Bhagare of the NCP(SS).

Nashik sees a heated battle between Hemant Godse of the Shiv Sena (SHS) and Rajabhau Waje representing the SS(UBT). In Bhiwandi, Kapil Moreshwar Patil of the BJP faces off against Suresh Mhatre of the NCP(SS).

Kalyan witnesses a closely watched contest between Shrikant Shinde of the SHS and Vaishali Darekar Rane of the SS(UBT).

Lastly, in Mumbai North East, Mihir Kotecha of the BJP is competing against Sanjay Dina Patil of the SS(UBT). These electoral contests epitomize the diverse and dynamic political landscape of Maharashtra, with each constituency poised to shape the state's political trajectory.