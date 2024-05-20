Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024, Phase 5: State Witnesses 48.66% Turnout by 5 PM

The fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra witnessed a notable surge in voter turnout by 5 PM, with 13 constituencies recording an average voter turnout of 48.66%. Maharashtra, initially recording the lowest voting percentage among the six states polling until 1 PM, saw a significant rise in participation as the day progressed.

In Mumbai, voting percentages improved across the six seats, with Mumbai North West leading at close to 49.79% by 5 PM. Here's a breakdown of the constituency-wise voting percentages in Mumbai till 5 PM:

Mumbai North: 46.91%

Mumbai North West: 49.79%

Mumbai North East: 48.67%

Mumbai North Central: 47.32%

Mumbai South Central: 48.22%

Mumbai South: 44.22%

Outside Mumbai, important constituencies in Maharashtra also saw notable voter turnouts by 5 PM:

Bhiwandi: 48.89%

Dhule: 48.81%

Dindori: 57.06%

Kalyan: 41.70%

Nashik: 51.16%

Palghar: 54.32%

Thane: 45.38%

Maharashtra, with 48 Lok Sabha seats, ranks as the second-largest after Uttar Pradesh in terms of parliamentary representation. The ongoing 2024 Lok Sabha elections are scheduled in seven phases, spanning from April 19 to June 1. The final counting and results are slated for declaration on June 4.