Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi To Hold Rally in Chandrapur District Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address a rally in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district on Monday, as confirmed by a government official.





महाराष्ट्रातील जनमानसाने लोकसभा निवडणुकीत भाजपा - एनडीएच्या उमेदवारांना विजयी करण्याचा महाप्रण केला आहे. चंद्रपुरात आज संध्याकाळी ५ वाजता आपल्या प्रियजनांचे आशीर्वाद घेण्याची संधी मिळणार आहे. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 8, 2024

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has named Sudhir Mungantiwar, the state's Minister for Forest, Cultural Affairs, and Fisheries, as its candidate for the Chandrapur Lok Sabha constituency. Polling in the seat, located in the Vidarbha region, will be held in the first phase on April 19. Maharashtra's 48 Lok Sabha seats will be contested in five phases from April 19 to May 20, with the votes being counted on June 4.



Earlier, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde hailed the Modi government, stating that it represents the people’s interests, and therefore, the people will always stand with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He made this clarification while speaking to the media.