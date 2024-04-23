Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Samajwadi Party's Abu Azmi Likely to Join NCP Led by Ajit Pawar

Major political developments are no news during Lok Sabha elections. Samajwadi Party's Maharashtra unit chief Abu Azmi is likely to join the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar soon. Azmi held a meeting with NCP national working president and MP Praful Patel in Mumbai late on Sunday night to discuss his entry into the party. He is expected to join the party in the next three to four days.

Also Read | MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Gets Clean Chit from Bombay High Court in 16-Year-Old Stone Pelting Case



According to reports, Abu Azmi has been unhappy with the Samajwadi Party for the past few days. It is also being said that a BJP leader is trying to get him to join the BJP. However, since Azmi could not join the BJP directly, he has decided to opt for Ajit Pawar's NCP. In this regard, he has met Praful Patel and is likely to join the party soon.

Meanwhile, Abu Azmi's entry into the NCP is likely to increase the strength of the Grand Alliance in Mumbai and the Mahayuti candidate is likely to gain an advantage in the North East Mumbai Lok Sabha constituency.

Mushtaq Antulay joins NCP

Former Congress MLA Mushtaq Antulay quit the party and joined the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) in Mumbai. Antulay was welcomed into the NCP in the presence of NCP national president and state deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar, the party's national working president and MP Praful Patel, and state president Sunil Tatkare. Mushtaq Antulay, who joined the NCP, said, "There is a power to develop in Maharashtra in the form of Ajitdada and that is why I decided to join the NCP."