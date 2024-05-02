Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Shiv Sena Leader Purushottam Chavan's Alleged Factional Flip-Flop in Kalyan Sparks Controversy

Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency is at the center of discussion for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Shrikant Shinde, son of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, is in the fray for the seat. Vaishali Darekar has been fielded by the Thackeray group. The two factions of the Shiv Sena are engaged in a tug-of-war for office-bearers and workers.

Also Read | Uddhav Thackeray Expresses Regret for Previously Advocating Votes for Modi



Wednesday saw a major twist in the development. Purushottam Chavan, a former corporator of the Thackeray group, went to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to meet him for personal work. There, he was assumed to have joined the Shinde faction. However, later in the evening, Chavan seemingly returned to the Thackeray group. Purushottam Chavan said, "When I went to meet Shinde, there was entry of office-bearers from Dombivli. At that time, I also handed over the flag and joined the party. I have a good relationship with them. I had gone for my personal work. I was not with the office-bearers in Dombivali," he said.

"When I saw it in the news, I was surprised. Because we have worked very hard to make him (Chavan) a councilor. But in the afternoon, he came to meet me at the Shakha and told me that I did not join the party, I wanted to stay there. Many of our workers get calls from the MP's office, offering different inducements. If there is so much power and money, then there will be a problem ahead. Everyone gets personal calls, it's an example of people joining the party against their will," said Bandya Salvi, leader of the Thackeray group.

"When we were kids, we were told, don't go out, there will be a gang that take the kids away. Now, I warn office-bearers, corporators, and workers, the gang that is roaming around, waiting to take party workers away. So someone will suddenly take you and make you join the party," said Vaishali Darekar, MVP candidate from the Kalyan Lok Sabha constituency.