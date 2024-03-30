Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Shiv Sena (UBT) Unveils 40 Star Campaigners Including Uddhav and Aaditya Thackeray

The Shiv Sena's official mouthpiece 'Saamna' has released a roster of 40 star campaigners for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, featuring key figures such as Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray.

Shiv Sena UBT through 'Saamna' issues lists of 40 star campaigners including Uddhav Thackeray and Aaditya Thackeray for Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2024

The Shiv Sena UBT-led Balasaheb Uddhav Thackeray, on March 27, released its list of 17 candidates for Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra.

Also Read | Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Complete List of Dates, Phases and List Of Constituencies

Narendra Khedekar fielded from Buldhana, Sanjay Deshmukh from Yavatmal-Vashim, Sanjog Waghere-Patil from Mawal, Chandrahar Patil from Sangli, Nagesh Patil Ashtikar from Hingoli, Chandrakant Khaire from Sambhajinagar in Aurangabad, Omraje Nimbalkar from Dharashiv, Bhausaheb Waghchaure from Shirdi, Rajabhau Waje from Nashik, Anant Geete from Raigarh, Vinayak Raut from Sindhudurg-Ratnagiri, Rajan Vichare from Thane, Sanjay Dina Patil from Mumbai Northeast, from South Mumbai Arvind Sawant has been fielded, Amol Keertikar from Mumbai North-West and Sanjay Jadhav to contest from Parbhani seat.

Also Read| Arvind Sawant, Rajan Vichare Named in Shiv Sena UBT's Candidates List for Lok Sabha Election 2024

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced the dates for voting in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections on Saturday. The General Elections will start on April 19 and counting will be held on June 4. The Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra are set to be held from April 19 to May 20 in five phases.