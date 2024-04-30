Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Speculation Rife as Shiv Sena-Shinde Faction Considers Four Candidates Alongside Ravindra Waikar for Key Seats

Even after the two phases of polling for the Lok Sabha elections in Maharashtra, the candidates of the Grand Alliance for some seats are yet to be announced. In the seat-sharing arrangement, the BJP had staked claim to seats that belong to the Shiv Sena-Shinde faction. Meanwhile, some of these seats have now gone to the Shiv Sena-Shinde faction. It includes South Mumbai, Mumbai North West, and Thane. The Shinde faction is also likely to announce candidates for these seats.

According to reports, the Shiv Sena is likely to field Yamini Jadhav from South Mumbai and Ravindra Waikar from North West Mumbai. Naresh Mhaske and MLA Pratap Sarnaik are likely to be fielded from Thane. However, the dispute over Nashik's seat is yet to be resolved. Shantigiri Maharaj has filed his nomination from Nashik on a Shiv Sena ticket. However, he has not received the party's AB form.

Meanwhile, Shinde's Shiv Sena will face a direct fight with the Thackeray faction in these three seats. The Thackerays have fielded sitting MP Arvind Sawant from South Mumbai, Amol Kirtikar from Mumbai North West, and sitting MP Rajan Vichare from Thane Lok Sabha seat.