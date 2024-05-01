Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Supriya Sule Responds to Ajit Pawar's Criticism, Asserts Commitment to Public Service

The Baramati Lok Sabha seat is witnessing a fierce contest between Supriya Sule and Sunetra Pawar, two members of the Pawar family. In recent news, Sule has responded to the criticism from Ajit Pawar.

Speaking to the media today, Supriya Sule said, "I have come to politics to serve all of you and make policy in this country. I have entered politics to make a difference in your life for the better."

Supriya Sule also took a dig at Ajit Pawar and other opposition parties for criticizing her. "We worked together for 18 years. Now that it's been six months since they separated. But today, when people criticize me, they see qualities in me that I never knew in the last 17 and a half years. If I had so many bad qualities, why did you keep quiet for so many years?" she asked.

Ajit Pawar had said that he had come to his senses 17 years later, referring to his decision to break away from Sharad Pawar.