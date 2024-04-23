Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election 2024: Tight Security Measures in Place Ahead of PM Modi's Pune Rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Pune to campaign for the candidates of the Grand Alliance. He is scheduled to visit Pune on April 29. The Prime Minister's rally and roadshow will be held. He will also be at Raj Bhavan for a one-day stay. Tight security arrangements will be made by the police during this period. Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar on Monday inspected the venue of Modi's arrival, the venue of the rally, and the security on the route of the roadshow. Additional Commissioners of Police (Crime) Shailesh Balkawade, Pravin Patil, Manoj Patil, Deputy Commissioners Sandeepsinh Gill, Rohidas Pawar, Vikrant Deshmukh and Himmat Jadhav were present on the occasion.

A contingent of 5,000 police personnel will be deployed for the Prime Minister's program. SPG (Special Protection Group) teams, SPF, and Force One personnel, who are responsible for the security of the Prime Minister, will be on duty. The site of the event has been inspected by a bomb detection and disposal (BDDS) team. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a rally on April 29 evening on the grounds of S.P. College for the Mahayuti candidates in Pune, Baramati, Shirur, and Maval Lok Sabha elections. Heavy security will be put in place in Pune for the occasion.

The public meeting has been organized by the Grand Alliance. About 100,000 people are expected to attend the meeting. People coming to the meeting come with a large number of vehicles. Police said they will soon notify the location to avoid inconvenience to parking their vehicles. If the general public wants to attend the meeting place, they will not be able to carry anything with them other than mobile phones. All incoming citizens will be thoroughly screened. Drinking water arrangements will also be made in the auditorium given the rising heat.