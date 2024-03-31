Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi Announces Second List of 11 Candidates, Details Inside

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi has announced the second list of 11 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Therefore, it is clear that Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi has distanced itself from MVA. The first list included constituencies in East Vidarbha while in the second list, Vanchit has announced candidates from some constituencies in Marathwada, Mumbai and West Maharashtra.

The Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi is pleased to declare its second list of candidates from Maharashtra for the Lok Sabha elections. pic.twitter.com/9TFe472Byw — Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (@VBAforIndia) March 31, 2024

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi announced a list of 11 candidates from different backgrounds. Last time, we lost 8 seats to the Congress-Nationalist group because Hindu votes went mostly to them, while Muslim votes got divided between us and the Congress-NCP. Prakash Ambedkar said in a press conference in Nagpur that if we had received those Muslim votes, we would have won all 8 seats.

