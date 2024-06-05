Maharashtra Lok Sabha Election Results 2024: Ajit Pawar Gives First Reaction After Mahayuti's Defeat in State, Says…

The Maharashtra Lok Sabha elections 2024 concluded with the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) led by Sharad Pawar, emerging victorious in the politically crucial state. The MVA secured wins on 30 seats, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), along with the Shiv Sena and the NCP led by Ajit Pawar, managed only 17 seats.

Ajit Pawar gave his first reaction after Mahayuti's defeat in the state, "The Lok Sabha election results have been announced. I extend heartfelt thanks to all voters who participated in this election for the Congress and the Mahagathbandhan," he said. "Under the leadership of Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi, the NDA has secured a decisive victory. Congratulations to the Prime Minister and all the victorious candidates of the NDA," Ajit Pawar wrote on X.

"The NCP and the Mahayuti may not have achieved the expected success in the state this time, but they have the strength to change this picture in the future," he said. "Rather than getting discouraged by setbacks, let us all rally ourselves once again for public service."

Looking ahead, analysis of the results will be conducted by the leaders of the Nationalist Congress Party and the Mahagathbandhan. "According to their conclusion, all the workers of the Nationalist Congress Party and the Mahayuti will have to work hard for the elections of the next assembly which will be held in four months," Ajit Pawar emphasized.

Meanwhile, Sunil Tatkare, the state president of the Nationalist Congress Party, secured a significant majority from the Raigad Lok Sabha constituency. "Congratulations to him on this victory," Ajit Pawar added. "In Arunachal Pradesh Assembly, three legislators of the Nationalist Congress Party have been elected, a proud achievement for the party."

He concluded with hopes for the future government. "It is hoped that the NDA government, which is expected to be established for the third time in the country, will fulfill the aspirations of the people and will succeed in making the country a great power," Ajit Pawar said. "Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi and all the victorious candidates of the NDA, congratulations once again! Thank you again."

Ajit Pawar's wife, Sunetra, faced defeat at the hands of his cousin sister and incumbent MP Supriya Sule in Baramati, the family's home turf. This marked the first electoral contest between two members of the Pawar family. Ajit Pawar had personally overseen the campaign in Baramati, turning it into a prestige battle.

The NCP also suffered setbacks in Shirur, where NCP-SP incumbent Amol Kolhe defeated the party's candidate Shivajirao Adhalrao-Patil. Additionally, another family member, Archana Patil, lost in Osmanabad to Shiv Sena - UBT’s Omprakash Rajenimbalkar. The party also faced defeat in Lakshadweep, where it had previously won in 2019.