Maharashtra Lok Sabha Elections 2024: "Credit for Nashik's Development Goes to the People," Says Nitin Gadkari

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari praised Nashik's significant progress over the past decade, attributing the development to the support and choices of the people. Gadkari made these remarks at Mahayuti's public meeting to support Nashik Lok Sabha candidate Hemant Godse.

"What did not happen in sixty years during the Congress, happened in ten years," Gadkari said. "The credit for this is neither to Godse, nor to me, nor to Modi, but to the people sitting in front of me. Modi became the Prime Minister after the people elected Godse and I became the Minister because Modi ji became the Prime Minister, so all the credit goes to the people."

"He will not have to see me as frequently now onwards since all the development work in Nashik that he had proposed is complete."

Gadkari emphasized Nashik's development, saying, "Nashik city is the most developed city in Maharashtra." He announced that tenders for projects from Nashik to Samriddhi have been issued and work will commence post-elections. He acknowledged the efforts of Chhagn Bhujbal in pushing these projects forward. Over the past decade, numerous road projects have been rapidly initiated and completed across the country, with Nashik district alone benefiting from works worth ₹5000 crore. These developments will reduce the distance between Solapur and Nashik by 120 km.

Gadkari stressed the necessity for an economic policy that generates employment and underscored the government's commitment to the welfare of the poor. "We have looked at the welfare of the poor in every scheme we have undertaken," he noted.

Concluding his speech, Gadkari drew inspiration from history, advocating for the establishment of "Shivshahi" in the country, akin to the reign of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. He clarified that the goal was not just to build a Ram temple but to usher in "Ram Rajya" — a prosperous and just society. "This country wants to become a Jagat guru. Every scheme brought under the leadership of Modi, considering the poor man as the center, will develop the country on that basis," Gadkari asserted.